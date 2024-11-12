Meghalaya: Martyr Aibok Madur Laid to Rest in Lyngkhoi Village

A correspondent

Shillong: Lyngkhoi Village in East Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya, bid a heartfelt farewell to sepoy Aibok Madur, who tragically passed away on November 7 at Siachen Glacier in Jammu and Kashmir. A solemn ceremony, jointly organized by the village and the Catholic Church, honoured his memory. Aibok Madur’s body was brought to his mother’s home in Mawbri Village, Ri Bhoi District on November 9, and then to his wife’s house on November 10, before being laid to rest at the Catholic Cemetery in Lyngkhoi.

The Assam Regiment Centre paid tribute, and mourners gathered to pay their respects. School children and villagers lined the streets, holding Indian flags, to bid farewell to the fallen soldier, who leaves behind a wife and one-year-old son. Aibok was part of the GOC, Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army’s Assam Regiment. “We salute the unparalleled bravery of Sepoy Aibok Madur from Assam Regiment, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty on November 7, in Siachen,” Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote on social media on Sunday. Later, in a separate post, he announced that the state government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of the braveheart.

Also Read: Mission Director of DREAM Project Meets Meghalaya's Social Welfare Minister

Also Watch: