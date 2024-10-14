Meghalaya: Megha Kayak Festival 2024 Draws to a Successful End

Shillong: Meghalaya organised the 7th edition of the Megha Kayak Fest with great festivity. The event was organised in the Umtham village of the Ri Bhoi District of Meghalaya and saw the footfall of a large number of enthusiasts from different parts of the state.

Megha Kayak Fest is a thrill whitewater kayaking event organised at Umtham Village in the Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya. It attracts a large number of kayaking enthusiasts and adrenaline junkies from different places. The three-day-long competition was held from October 10 to 12.

This event aims to promote adventure tourism and to establish Meghalaya as one of the major water sports destinations. This year’s Megha Kayak Festival featured multiple Olympic-approved disciplines such as the Giant Slalom , Extreme Boater-cross, and Time-Trial Races. The participation of female athletes in the adventure sport was another key highlight of the event.

Alongside the Kayak Fest, the Adventurous Hynniewtrep Offroaders (AHOR) also hosted the 6th edition of the AHOR 4×4 Offroad Challenge at the scenic Kharsati Nature Park in Umtham. This year’s event offered three distinct competition categories namely Pro Modified, Modified, and Stock. Each category was tailored to accommodate different levels of vehicle modifications, ensuring that offroad enthusiasts of all skill levels could participate.

Over the three days, a total of six challenging tracks put the competitors to the test, providing both seasoned drivers and newcomers with a chance to demonstrate their skill and determination. Participants from different parts of the state and the country tested their driving skills in this event.