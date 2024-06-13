Meghalaya: National Cancer Survivors Day observed in Shillong

A CORRESPONDENT,

SHILLONG: The Civil Hospital, Shillong, and State Cancer Society, Meghalaya, today celebrated ‘National Cancer Survivors Day’ at the DAE-Civil Hospital Cancer Wing. This event honours the strength and resilience of cancer survivors while also raising awareness about the ongoing battle against cancer in the region.

Earlier this year, in February, Meghalaya hosted the Meghalaya Cancer Conclave with the theme “Close the Care Gap,” which witnessed a gathering of key stakeholders, including oncologists, cancer researchers, scholars, NGOs, and top bureaucrats, amongst others, with a focus on addressing the disparities in cancer care and ensuring equitable access to treatment for all.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, stated in her keynote address that the government is committed to ensuring that people are provided with the best possible treatment for cancer and is working towards bringing the latest medical equipment and facilities to every district of the state. “We have a long journey ahead; we shall not stop; we shall not say that we have done it all. Together, this government will serve the people. It is not individuals, ministers or any other doctor or staff, but together we will fight this.”

Sampath Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare, said, “By listening to our cancer survivors, it gives us a lot of hope that if detected early, we can actually cure cancer. The key message here is that awareness is very important.”

The cancer wing of Civil Hospital, Shillong, provides care for more than 7000–8000 patients every year, which is a massive effort done by the government, and most of the budgetary expenditure that Meghalaya is making, which is almost close to 9 percent of the state budget, is on health care.

Dr. F.V. Kharshiing, Director, Health Services (MI), while emphasising the importance of continued support for cancer patients and the importance of combined efforts, said, “From shared experiences, we've learned that the power to combat cancer lies within our hearts and our souls. It's about maintaining a positive mindset, believing in our ability to overcome challenges, and spreading awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention.”

The programme also saw testimonies given by cancer survivors. One of the cancer survivors stated that she is thankful to the doctors and healthcare providers at Civil Hospital, Shillong, who provided her with the best treatment. She urged everyone to not be afraid but to make the best possible use of the early screening and treatment facilities that are being provided.

Guided by the State Cancer Society, the Government of Meghalaya, in collaboration with the Apollo Telemedicine Foundation and the World Economic Forum, launched the ‘Megh Can Care’ programme in May 2023 with the aim of screening people for cancer, mobilising them for early diagnostics and treatment, and enhancing a responsible system of care delivery. The government has also launched a cancer helpline number, 14410, to avail free screening.

Also read: People under 40 account for 20 percent cancer cases in India (sentinelassam.com)