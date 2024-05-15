Meghalaya: No further arrests in Ichamati, Mawroh killings

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Police have not made any more arrests in the killings of three individuals in Ichamati and Mawroh recently.

“We are making all efforts to expedite the investigation and to ensure that the chargesheet I all these three cases is filed within the time frame,” SP rituraj Ravi told reporters on Tuesday.

The police have so far arrested five persons in the two incidents.

According to Ravi in the Ichamati case four arrests has been made while in the Mawroh case one arrest has been made so far.

Ishan Singh and Sujit Dutta were stoned to death on March 27 in Ichamati and Dalda respectively, while another labourer Arjun Ray was attacked on April 10 at Mawlai Mawroh. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.

