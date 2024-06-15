Meghalaya: Prohibitory order for Heavy vehicle to prevent bridge from collapsing

SHILLONG: In order to prevent frequent collapse of STP/weak bridges under the jurisdiction of Pynursla Civil Sub Division, the Sub Divisional Officer (C), Pynursla Civil Sub-Division has issued a prohibitory order prohibiting plying of heavy loaded vehicles on the roads having weak bridges, viz., the Pomlum-Massar-Wahkhen road, Pynursla-Myllat-Nongkhlieng road, Pynursla-Nohwet road, Saitbakon-Mawpran road, Bholaganj-Nongjri road, Pynursla-Nongjri road, Lyngkhat-Dawki road, Lyngkhat-Tmar road and Rimasar-Nohwet road.

The order will come into force with immediate effect throughout the entire jurisdiction of Pynursla Civil Sub Division, the press release stated.

Also Read: Meghalaya Government to Establish New Industrial Estate in Byrnihat (sentinelassam.com)