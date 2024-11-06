Meghalaya: Severe Hailstorm Devastates West Jaintia Hills, Locals Farmers Left In Distress

JOWAI: A devastating hailstorm coupled with heavy showers on Tuesday evening left farmers from the West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya in massive distress after wreaking havoc amidst the commencement of the harvest season.
The hailstorm severely impacted paddy crops across large swathes of land, affecting villages such as Mustem, Muplang, Moosakhia, Samanong, and adjoining areas where the harvest season had just begun.
According to the village headmen, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Thadlaskeiñ C&RD Block has been informed about the prevailing situation.
A thorough survey of the affected areas will be carried out to assess the extent of damage and losses incurred due to this natural calamity.
The affected families are requesting the government to provide essential aid at the earliest. This devastating event emphasizes the farmer’s exposure to natural disasters, which can severely impact their means of living.
Natural disasters have caused major losses to farmers all around the globe in similar cases.
For instance, in 2023, 28 weather disasters in the US resulted in over $21 billion in crop losses. Such incidents highlight the importance of rapid aid and disaster relief initiatives for farmers.
The Meghalaya government’s immediate response to this crisis will be vital in diminishing the suffering of the affected families and aiding their recovery from this disastrous incident.