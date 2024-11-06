Meghalaya: Severe Hailstorm Devastates West Jaintia Hills, Locals Farmers Left In Distress

JOWAI: A devastating hailstorm coupled with heavy showers on Tuesday evening left farmers from the West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya in massive distress after wreaking havoc amidst the commencement of the harvest season.

The hailstorm severely impacted paddy crops across large swathes of land, affecting villages such as Mustem, Muplang, Moosakhia, Samanong, and adjoining areas where the harvest season had just begun.

According to the village headmen, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Thadlaskeiñ C&RD Block has been informed about the prevailing situation.

A thorough survey of the affected areas will be carried out to assess the extent of damage and losses incurred due to this natural calamity.