Meghalaya State Lottery Results Today - 10th April, 2024 - Meghalaya Lottery SINGHAM Evening Result Live Update

Meghalaya Lottery Result Live Update: Meghalaya state is one of 13 Indian states that are legally allowed to conduct lottery game & people are free to play Meghalaya lottery games online. Meghalaya is one state where playing lotteries is legal. Meghalaya State Lottery on , at precisely 7:35 PM. Each day's draws start at 7.35PM for the evening draw. Each entry costs Rs.10 for all of these draws.
Dear cherished, Meghalaya state lottery evening result declared. Lottery prize for the Meghalaya Lottery SINGHAM result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...
Meghalaya Lottery SINGHAM Prize & Money
1st Prize Rs 50,000/-
2nd Prize Rs 9,500/-
3rd Prize Rs 700/-
4th Prize Rs 450/-
5th Prize Rs 200/-
Meghalaya State Lottery
Every day of the week, One times a day, the Meghalaya State Lottery provides you with the opportunity to win up to Rs. 2 lakh. Daily morning, Day and evening draws for the Future Daily Lottery award thousands of dollars in rewards. Discover more information about the MeghalayaStateLottery.com and view the most recent winning numbers by visiting the Meghalaya Future Lottery Results page.
Draw Schedule
One times a day, a First Prize of Rs. 2 lakh is up for grabs in the Meghalaya Future Daily Lottery. Every day of the week has a distinct name for the draws. For instance, the draws on Sunday are referred to as Future Brook, the draws on Monday as Future Stream, and so forth. Each draw’s name and draw date are listed in the table below.
Draw Name
SINGHAM MONDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY
SINGHA TUESDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY
SINGHA WEDNESHDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY
SINGHA THURSDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY
SINGHA FRIDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY
SINGHA SATURDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY
SINGHA SUNDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Government reserves the right to change the Date & Time of draw.