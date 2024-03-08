Meghalaya News

Meghalaya State Lottery Results Today - 8th March, 2024 - Meghalaya Lottery SINGHAM Evening Result Live Update

8th March, 2024 Meghalaya Lottery Results: Wait for the Meghalaya State Lotteries is over as the result has been declared; you can find the details online below.
Meghalaya Lottery Result Live Update: Meghalaya state is one of 13 Indian states that are legally allowed to conduct lottery game & people are free to play Meghalaya lottery games online. Meghalaya is one state where playing lotteries is legal. Meghalaya State Lottery on , at precisely 7:35 PM. Each day's draws start at 7.35PM for the evening draw. Each entry costs Rs.10 for all of these draws.

Today's Meghalaya State Lottery Results - 8th March, 2024 - @7: 35 p.m

Dear cherished, Meghalaya state lottery evening result declared. Lottery prize for the Meghalaya Lottery SINGHAM result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...

Meghalaya Lottery SINGHAM Prize & Money

1st Prize Rs 50,000/-

2nd Prize Rs 9,500/-

3rd Prize Rs 700/-

4th Prize Rs 450/-

5th Prize Rs 200/-

Attachment
PDF
FRIDAY SINGHAM EVENING WEEKLY LOTTERY-2024-03-08.pdf
Preview
Attachment
PDF
PRABHAT FRIDAY SINGHAM WEEKLY LOTTERY-2024-03-08.pdf
Preview

Meghalaya State Lottery

Every day of the week, One times a day, the Meghalaya State Lottery provides you with the opportunity to win up to Rs. 2 lakh. Daily morning, Day and evening draws for the Future Daily Lottery award thousands of dollars in rewards. Discover more information about the MeghalayaStateLottery.com and view the most recent winning numbers by visiting the Meghalaya Future Lottery Results page.

Draw Schedule

One times a day, a First Prize of Rs. 2 lakh is up for grabs in the Meghalaya Future Daily Lottery. Every day of the week has a distinct name for the draws. For instance, the draws on Sunday are referred to as Future Brook, the draws on Monday as Future Stream, and so forth. Each draw’s name and draw date are listed in the table below.

Draw Name

  • SINGHAM MONDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY

  • SINGHA TUESDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY

  • SINGHA WEDNESHDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY

  • SINGHA THURSDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY

  • SINGHA FRIDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY

  • SINGHA SATURDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY

  • SINGHA SUNDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY

Draw Day

  • Monday

  • Tuesday

  • Wednesday

  • Thursday

  • Friday

  • Saturday

  • Sunday

Government reserves the right to change the Date & Time of draw.

