Meghalaya: Workshop cum Training on Forest Certification and Carbon Credit organized in state

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Secretary, Donald Phillips Wahlang, emphasized the significant learning opportunities within the field of forest management. He underscored the universal importance of forests, whether at the national or state level.

The Chief Secretary was speaking at the inauguration of a three days’ workshop on Training on Forest Certification and Carbon Credit at Sylvan House, Lower Lachumiere, Shillong.

The workshop is being organized by the Forest and Environment Department, Government of Meghalaya in collaboration with the Network for Certification and Conservation of Forests (NCCF), New Delhi.

Wahlang highlighted the autonomy granted by the Government of India to the states in managing forests, acknowledging the challenges faced, such as significant forest cover loss that necessitated intervention from the central government.

He further mentioned that the Government of Meghalaya has convened multiple meetings to deliberate on strategies for afforestation and enhancing forest cover within the state.

“These efforts reflect a proactive approach aimed at sustainable forest management and conservation in Meghalaya,” the Chief Secretary said.

The objective of the workshop is to sensitize the participants about Forest Certification, Carbon Credit and other standards, such as Ecotourism, Quality Planting Material and Trees Outside Forest, developed or under the process of development by the NCCF.

The objective of the Training on the Carbon Credit is to build the capacity of Forest Department officials and other stakeholders in developing proposals for carbon credits and registering them on Carbon Registry-India and other credible registries.

While the objectives of the Training on the Forest Certification is to acquaint the participants with various processes involved in Forest Certification, such as gap assessment, internal audits, identifying and maintaining the necessary documentation etc.

