Monolith Restaurant inaugurated at Mawmluh in Meghalaya

Shillong: The Monolith Restaurant at Mawmluh was inaugurated on Wednesday by Cyril V Darlong Diengdoh, secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, and earlier on the day, the Laitiam River Side Eco Tourism Hub at Laitiam was inaugurated by I. Rynjah, Director of Soil and Water Conservation, Government of Meghalaya. Both these projects under Sohra Civil Sub Division were implemented by the Soil and Water Conservation Department in collaboration with the Meghalayan Age Limited.

The Soil and Water Conservation Department under the Sohra Ecological Restoration Project implemented during 2010-2011 to 2015-2016 has taken up some activities and in continuation Natural Resource Improvement Intervention Project has cropped up as a scheme for the promotion of eco-tourism in the areas.

In his speech, Diengdoh said that the tourism sector is a job multiplier that can generate employment for the local people and uplift the rural economy. He also lauded the leaders of Mawmluh village and Mawmluh Tourism & Allied Activities Co-operative Society (MTAACS) for their cooperation in working together with the Soil and Water Conservation Department and the Monolith Restaurant stand as a testimony. He hoped that this restaurant would provide authentic local experiences to the tourists from outside the state who visited Sohra and Mawmluh areas. The project at Mawmluh village started during the month of April, 2022 and completed during the month of September, 2023, stated a press release.

Also Read: Meghalaya: BSF Meghalaya Denies Allegations of Misconduct, Resolves Border Incident Amicably