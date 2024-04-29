Second meeting held to discuss Meghalaya Reservation Policy

SHILLONG: The Expert Committee on the State Reservation Policy, Meghalaya which was constituted vide Notification no. per (AR) 49/2023/Pt/3 dated the 12th September, 2023 under the Chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Mr. Mool Chand Garg, held its second physical meeting in the State Capital at Shillong on the 27th April 2024. Retired Justice Dr. Satish Chandra, Professor D.V. Kumar, Prof. Chander Shekhar and Prof. Subhadip Mukherjee were among the members present in the meeting.

Therein, the Committee decided that a Public Notice will be issued soon to seek consultations/ suggestions/ comments on the State Reservation Policy. It was also decided that the public hearings will be conducted in Shillong and all other District Headquarters or any other place (s) as the committee may decide after receiving comments/suggestions from stakeholders.

The meeting was also attended by Officers of Personnel Department, Government of Meghalaya. The next meeting of the committee is scheduled in the month of May, 2024, stated the press release.

