Shillong, Jowai and Tura heading for containment

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: Three district headquarters of Meghalaya are heading for containment by Saturday. Shillong, Jowai and Tura are the headquarters and the Principal Secretary Health and Health Welfare Sampath Kumar told this correspondent that the surging cases of COVID-19 prompted the government to take this drastic call.

"We are going for containment because the reproduction rate of the virus is 1.5 per cent. Supposedly if there are 100 infected people, the number will rise to 150 in a few days," stated Kumar.

COVID can be contained if the entire community complies with the protocols, he stated.

As cases in Meghalaya have spiked with another 200 cases in 24 hours, the Principal Secretary harped open the consistent request of the government machineries on the public to cooperate.

"We are heading to a grave situation if the people don't follow the SOPs," stated the officer while bemoaning the spike of COVID cases in the State. Till Thursday, the cases reported stand at 187 and on Friday, the record has touch the 200 plus mark. This has triggered a sense of fear in certain section of the society but the government made it clear that adherence of the protocols will go a long way in controlling the corona virus.

