Suspended Meghalaya cop files FIR against DGP Lajja Ram Bishnoi

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Suspended Meghalaya cop Gabriel K Iangrai has filed a FIR against state Director General of Police (DGP) Lajja Ram Bishnoi, accusing him of misuse and tampering of registration number of his vehicle. In the FIR lodged at the Sadar Police Station, Iangrai alleged that DGP Bishnoi, changed the number plate of his vehicle a white Kia Carnival Limousine model, by putting a new registration number which was allotted to a Verna 1.6 VTVT vehicle.

The Hyundai Verna 1.6 VTVT vehicle in question had come under the scanner of an enquiry committee which probed into the vehicle scam, Iangrai was allegedly involved in.

An internal inquiry had found that Iangrai was involved in the acquisition of 29 vehicles that were unregistered and which were deployed for his personal use.

According to the suspended police officer as per a letter under Right to Information (RTI) the Hyundai Verna 1.6 VTVT is registered with the Transport Department, Government of Meghalaya, Shillong, as ML-02-A-0001, in the name of the Director General of Police Government of Meghalaya, Shillong.

Iangrai was first arrested in 2022 when he was the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration) after an investigation into a vehicle scam.

He was also subsequently charged with diversion of construction funds and supply of dry rations. However, according to reports, the DGP said that the vehicle was duly requisitioned as approved by the government for official use.

Also Read: Shillong: Kolkata Man Found Dead in Hotel Room (sentinelassam.com)