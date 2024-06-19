Two dies during heavy rains, many villages affected in Meghalaya

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has informed that during heavy rains in the state between June 10 to 17, two persons died and many villages were affected.

According to the SDMA, the two dead persons were identified as Probino Warbah 48 years of Tynring village, East Khasi Hills district and Kantly Maram 49 years of Nongkroh Rambrai, under Nongstoin Block, West Khasi Hills district. Warbah had reportedly drowned at Umrynjah river, under Mawlai Community and Rural Development Block on June 7 and his body was recovered on June 10. Maram, death was caused by lightening on June 12. A total of 3037 population from 42 villages were affected by heavy rains during the period.

The SDMA said that on receiving warnings from India Meteorological Department (IMD), the SDMA/State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) issued warnings/alerts through Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) based Integrated Alert System of the Government of India.

CAP is a system to disseminate warnings/alerts to the general public of the concerned Districts via SMS through Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) i.e. BSNL, JIO, Airtel & Vodafone and Mobile App (Sachet App).

In CAP, all the Alert Generating Agencies (AGAs) like India Meteorological Department (IMD), Central Water Commission (CWC), Forest Survey of India (FSI); Alert Authorizing Agencies (AAAs) and Alert Disseminating Agencies (ADAs) like the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) are integrated and issued warnings/alerts accordingly.

"All Districts have been instructed to take necessary action in preparation for the South West Monsoon, activation of District IRT, DEOC activated 24x7, issuance of Advisories to the public and to take immediate relief measures," the SDMA said.

According to the SDMA, relief measures, restoration work and assistance were provided by DDMA, BDO, PWD (Roads), NHAI, Municipal Board, Water Resource Department at various affected location.

