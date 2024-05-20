Assam Rifles organized ‘A Day with Coy’ at Niahwthlang village school in Mizoram

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles organized 'A Day with Company Commander', at Niahwthlang village, Saiha district, Mizoram on Saturday. A Total of 41 students and teaching staff of Government high School Niawhtlang attended the event.

The students were welcomed and briefed about the organization, role and functioning of the Assam Rifles, followed by felicitation to the 13 student who passed with flying colours in High School Examination 2024. Various activities including a volleyball match was organized to encourage sportsmanship among the students. The winners of event were felicitated with awards in each category, stated the press release.

