MFA Bans 8 More Players For Match Fixing In Mizoram Premier League

AIZAWL: Due to their role in the ongoing match-fixing controversy in the Mizoram Premier League (MPL-11), eight additional players have been banned by the Mizoram Football Association (MFA) from any football-related activities for the next three years.
The newly banned players include Zawnhmingthanga, Jones Lalthakima, Isak Vanlalpeka, Ramdinmawia Hnamte, Letminlun Singson, Yamy Longvah, Omega Vanlalhruaitluanga and Rohlupuia.
As part of the larger match-fixing scandal, the MFA had previously banned 24 players and three clubs: Sihphir Venghlun FC, BC Bethlehem, and Ramhlun Athletic FC. There are now 33 players banned overall as a result of the new measures.
Eight of the 25 players engaged in the alleged corruption have been banned for one year, four have been banned for five years, ten have been banned for three years while two have been banned for life. These players had participated in corrupt activities along with certain clubs and authorities in the recently held MPL-11.
These players will be severely punished for their unethical behaviour, the association said. Whether or not they are implicated, the MFA has urged all parties to fully cooperate with the current investigations. The organization also acknowledged the role that the players have played in helping to find the truth and thanked them for their support in the investigation.
