MFA Bans 8 More Players For Match Fixing In Mizoram Premier League

Eight of the 25 players engaged in the alleged corruption have been banned for one year, four have been banned for five years, ten have been banned for three years while two have been banned for life. These players had participated in corrupt activities along with certain clubs and authorities in the recently held MPL-11.

These players will be severely punished for their unethical behaviour, the association said. Whether or not they are implicated, the MFA has urged all parties to fully cooperate with the current investigations. The organization also acknowledged the role that the players have played in helping to find the truth and thanked them for their support in the investigation.

ALSO READ: Mizoram: Income Tax Department Urges Tribal Population To Adhere To TDS Regulations

ALSO WATCH: