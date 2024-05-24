Mizoram: Assam Rifles organized ‘Donation Drive’ at Zorinpui village

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles organized a donation drive on the occasion of world environment day at Zorinpui on Wednesday. A total of 40 villagers including 15 students attended the event.

The event was organized with an aim to enhance the environmental awareness and encourage the locals and students to contribute in development of a sustainable and healthy environment.

At the culmination of the event, stationery and books were distributed to the students. The locals praised Assam Rifles for their selfless and noble initiative, stated the press release.

