Mizoram Awaits Centre's Guidance on Biometric Enrollment of Myanmar Refugees

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government is ready to start collecting biometric data for more than 33,000 Myanmar refugees in the state. They are waiting for instructions from the central government to begin the enrollment process.
He mentioned that a new website for biometric registration has already been created.
The official stated that they are awaiting instructions from the Centre and will commence the collection of biometric data for Myanmar nationals upon receiving them.
Previously, Mizoram's chief minister Lalduhoma mentioned that a biometric enrollment portal is ready for collecting data and will be used soon.
He had mentioned that the biometric enrollment portal was created following the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
In April last year, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had instructed the governments of Mizoram and Manipur, both of which share borders with Myanmar, to collect the biometric and biographic information of "illegal immigrants" in their states.
In June, the Union Ministry directed the states to complete the campaign by the end of September. They were also instructed to prepare a plan and start the process.
Initially, the Mizoram government had taken steps to follow the Centre's direction by providing training and appointing nodal officers.
However, in a meeting in September last year, the Council of Ministers decided not to proceed with the biometric and biographic enrollment for Myanmar refugees. They cited that it would not be advisable due to the state assembly polls scheduled for November that year.
According to the report, 10,552 people are residing in 111 relief camps across six districts. Additionally, 9,269 individuals are living outside the camps with relatives, friends, or in rented houses.
The report also mentions that over 1,800 Bangladeshi nationals have sought shelter in Lawngtlai district in southern Mizoram. Furthermore, around 8,000 internally displaced people from Manipur are currently residing in Mizoram.
