Mizoram: Cyclone Remal Rips Through State, 27 Dead, Rs 15 Cr Relief Fund Announced

AIZAWL: Atleast 27 people have lost their lives following Cyclone Remal as it caused widespread devastation in the state of Mizoram leaving a trail of destruction in the Melthum, Hlimen, Falkawn, and Salem Veng areas of Aizawl, officials informed on Tuesday.
According to the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), "27 bodies have been found so far as search and rescue operations continue, with State Disaster Response Force personnel collaborating with Melthum Local Council and Young Mizo Association (YMA)."
In reaction to the catastrophe, Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) would receive Rs 15 crore in response to the accident and that Rs 4 lakh will be given as an ex-gratia to the relatives of the deceased.
Rs 2 lakh will be also be provided to each deceased person's family in Hlimen. Disaster Management and Rehabilitation (DM&R) Minister K Sapdanga further informed that the remaining funds will be distributed later in line with SDRF guidelines.
It should be mentioned that in addition to other government officials, Minister Sapdanga and Chief Minister Lalduhoma have been at Melthum to oversee the dire circumstances.
The departments of Power and Power (P&E) and Public Health Engineering (PHE) have issued notices regarding disruptions in the delivery of water and power due to damage caused by landslides and floods.
The cyclone killed 14 people in Melthum, 4 in Hlimen, 3 in Salem, 2 in Falkawn and Aibawk, and 1 in each of the Aizawl district's Lungsei and Kelsih regions, according to information from the DIPR. As of May 28, at 7:00 p.m., the most recent information on search and rescue activities was given.
As the tragedy strikes the state, the Mizoram government has implemented all the necessary safety measures in light of the bad weather conditions.
Meanwhile, all government offices were closed on May 28, with the exemption of those that were essential for public utilities, health care, and disaster management.
The government said, "In view of the inclement weather and the warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Cyclone Remal, the State Government hereby orders the closure of all Government offices today i.e., 28th May 2024 (Tuesday), except for offices rendering essential services."
