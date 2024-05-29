Mizoram: Cyclone Remal Rips Through State, 27 Dead, Rs 15 Cr Relief Fund Announced

AIZAWL: Atleast 27 people have lost their lives following Cyclone Remal as it caused widespread devastation in the state of Mizoram leaving a trail of destruction in the Melthum, Hlimen, Falkawn, and Salem Veng areas of Aizawl, officials informed on Tuesday.

According to the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), "27 bodies have been found so far as search and rescue operations continue, with State Disaster Response Force personnel collaborating with Melthum Local Council and Young Mizo Association (YMA)."

In reaction to the catastrophe, Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) would receive Rs 15 crore in response to the accident and that Rs 4 lakh will be given as an ex-gratia to the relatives of the deceased.