Mizoram Government Announces 4 Percent Hike In DA For Its Employees

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has given its approval for increasing the dearness allowance of its employees by 4 per cent.

The state government gave its nod to this proposal in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma and it will come into effect from November.

The hike in DA comes as a Christmas gift for the government employees who will receive 40 per cent of basic pay as DA due to the increase in the allowance.

Meanwhile, the council of ministers also approved the proposal to establish a state human rights commission and creation of 16 posts under the panel.