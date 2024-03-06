Mizoram Government Considering Corporatisation Of Power Department

AIZAWL: The government of Mizoram is contemplating about an option to corporatise the state’s power department so that it functions in an efficient manner, the assembly was briefed on March 6.
Mizoram Power Minister F Rodingliana, while responding to a question from ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) member H Ginzalala, informed that the government is taking steps to trifurcate the department into three functional segments- transmission, generation and distribution strategic business unit (SBU) to corporatise the department.
The Power Minister further said that the Mizoram government is planning to construct three dams in order to generate electricity.
He added that all the necessary measures are being undertaken so as to construct a 150-MW hydroelectric project in the Tuivai River in the Saitual district near the Manipur border, a 120-MW unit in the Tlawng River and a 24-MW project in the Tuirini River near Sesawng village in Aizawl district.
Rodingliana had earlier informed about the state government's plan to construct four more solar power plants, which together can generate 45 MW of electricity.
The Minister also disclosed the state's expenditure on power by stating that Mizoram spends Rs 33-37 crore in a month for the purchase of power from outside the state and requires 156 MW of electricity during peak hours.
He further revealed that at present, the state has 15 small hydroelectric projects, which together generate 38.55 MW of power.
Furthermore, he said that the quantity of power generation fluctuates frequently depending on the weather conditions.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, Rodingliana vowed that the government will not increase the power tariff for the next five years.
The minister announced during the assembly session and said that there are no plans to revise power tariffs during the tenure of the Zoram People’s Movement-led government.