Mizoram Government Considering Corporatisation Of Power Department

AIZAWL: The government of Mizoram is contemplating about an option to corporatise the state’s power department so that it functions in an efficient manner, the assembly was briefed on March 6.

Mizoram Power Minister F Rodingliana, while responding to a question from ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) member H Ginzalala, informed that the government is taking steps to trifurcate the department into three functional segments- transmission, generation and distribution strategic business unit (SBU) to corporatise the department.

The Power Minister further said that the Mizoram government is planning to construct three dams in order to generate electricity.