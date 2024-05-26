Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs. 32.20 lakh impounded by Assam Rifles

AIZAWL: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities Assam Rifles recovered 46 grams of Heroin no. 4 worth Rupees 32.20 Lakhs in general area Zokhawthar and apprehended one Myanmar national on 24 May 2024.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles in Zokhawthar with Police Department, Zokhawthar based on specific tip off. The entire consignment of Heroin no. 4 is worth Rs. 32.20 lakhs. The apprehended individual has been handed over to Police Department Zokhawthar for further legal proceedings, informed the Assam Rifles’ official press release.

