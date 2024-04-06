Mizoram Identifies 19 Critical Polling Stations, Boosts Border Security

AIZAWL: Mizoram has identified 19 polling stations as critical, and special measures have been put in place to ensure law and order.
The development was announced by Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas on Saturday during a media briefing.
CEO Vyas said that the electoral roll is crucial for conducting any democratic election. He also mentioned that any Indian citizen who turns 18 has the right to register as a voter.
He said that according to the 2011 census, Mizoram has a population of 10.97 lakhs is projected to reach around 14 lakhs.
The electoral roll published on February 6, 2024, showed a voter count of 8.56 lakhs, indicating a strong electoral population ration of 60.64%.
For every thousand male voters, there are 1064 female voters, which the CEO said indicates that the enrollment process has successfully encouraged a significant number of women to register as voters.
Mizoram has approximately 4,980 service voters and 3,243 voters with disabilities (PwD). Home voting is offered to senior citizens aged 85 and above, as well as to PwD individuals with a benchmark disability of 40% or more.
Vyas mentioned that home voting has commenced for 270 PwD voters and 1,824 senior citizens who have applied for it.
Aizawl district has the most assembly constituencies, with 12. Lunglei district has 6 constituencies, while six other districts have 3 each, one district has 1, and two districts have 1 each.
There are 1,276 polling stations in 1,166 locations, with four additional polling stations created in Lunglei district.
Among these, 136 polling stations will be staffed entirely by women, one will be manned exclusively by Persons with Disabilities, and seven will be managed by youth staff.
Additionally, Vyas mentioned that the necessary inter-border meetings have been held by the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of the bordering districts.
DG-level meetings have also occurred with the Director General of Police (DGP) of Mizoram and the DGPs of three other states. Security has been enhanced at the two international borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar.
