Mizoram Identifies 19 Critical Polling Stations, Boosts Border Security

AIZAWL: Mizoram has identified 19 polling stations as critical, and special measures have been put in place to ensure law and order.

The development was announced by Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas on Saturday during a media briefing.

CEO Vyas said that the electoral roll is crucial for conducting any democratic election. He also mentioned that any Indian citizen who turns 18 has the right to register as a voter.

He said that according to the 2011 census, Mizoram has a population of 10.97 lakhs is projected to reach around 14 lakhs.