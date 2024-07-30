Mizoram: Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs. 61.99 crore recovered in Champhai District

AIZAWL: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities Assam Rifles recovered Methamphetamine tablets (approx. 20.665 kg) worth Rs. 61.99 crore in Zokhawthar, Champhai District on Sunday. The operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles and Police Department, Zokhawthar based on specific information during special Area Domination Patrol established by Assam Rifles.

The entire consignment of Methamphetamine tablets (approx 20.67 kg) worth Rs. 61,99,50,000/- (Rupees Sixty One Crore Ninety Nine Lakh Fifty Thousands Only) was handed over to Police Department, Zokhawthar on Sunday for further legal proceedings.

