Mizoram Minister Announces Shorter Tenure for Village Councils to Improve Fund Efficiency

AIZAWL: In order to improve the administration and use of state finances, the Mizoram government has chosen to shorten the term of village councils (VCs).

All village councils, with the exception of those in the three autonomous district council regions in the southern portion of the state, will have their terms shortened by six months, according to a Monday announcement made by Local Administration Minister C Lalsawivunga. The end date of the new term is February 19, 2025.

According to Lalsawivunga, the modification was also intended to account for the prolongation of council terms brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic's disruptions.