Mizoram Minister Announces Shorter Tenure for Village Councils to Improve Fund Efficiency

AIZAWL: In order to improve the administration and use of state finances, the Mizoram government has chosen to shorten the term of village councils (VCs).
All village councils, with the exception of those in the three autonomous district council regions in the southern portion of the state, will have their terms shortened by six months, according to a Monday announcement made by Local Administration Minister C Lalsawivunga. The end date of the new term is February 19, 2025.
According to Lalsawivunga, the modification was also intended to account for the prolongation of council terms brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic's disruptions.
The minister claims that the state government received a Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) grant of Rs 89.91 crore per month during the current fiscal year and Rs 122.83 crore during the fiscal year 2023–2024.
He stated that Mizoram will receive a PDRD grant of Rs 48.83 crore per month in the upcoming fiscal year 2025–2026, in accordance with the proposal of the 15th Finance Commission.
The minister stated that despite these financial limitations, the state will hold elections for the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) at the end of the year as well as civic polls (village and local councils) the next year. Additionally, in the first half of 2026, the state government will hold elections for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC).