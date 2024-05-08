Mizoram: Refugee Influx; Over 34,000 Myanmarese Seek Shelter

AIZAWL: Officials in Mizoram stated that around 50 more refugees from Myanmar have arrived, making the total number of refugees from Myanmar seeking shelter in the Northeast state 34,332.

A government official in Mizoram said that the recent arrivals, which include 10 women, fled Paletwa in Myanmar's Chin region.

They sought refuge in Hruitezawl village in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district over the past few days to avoid being forcibly recruited into the Arakan Army (AA) militant group.