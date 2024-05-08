Mizoram: Refugee Influx; Over 34,000 Myanmarese Seek Shelter

AIZAWL: Officials in Mizoram stated that around 50 more refugees from Myanmar have arrived, making the total number of refugees from Myanmar seeking shelter in the Northeast state 34,332.
A government official in Mizoram said that the recent arrivals, which include 10 women, fled Paletwa in Myanmar's Chin region.
They sought refuge in Hruitezawl village in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district over the past few days to avoid being forcibly recruited into the Arakan Army (AA) militant group.
The Arakan Army, which comes from Rakhine in Myanmar, is the biggest armed ethnic group in the country. They are actively recruiting people from the Chin region to strengthen their resistance against the national military.
"Young people in Myanmar who refuse to join the Arakan Army are fleeing to Mizoram to seek safety," the official said.
Before the latest group arrived, 34,282 people from Myanmar had already sought refuge in Mizoram's 11 districts in different stages after the military coup in Myanmar on February 1, 2021.
Currently, a total of 34,332 people from Myanmar, including 10,900 women and 13,310 children, are living in relief camps in Mizoram. Others are staying with relatives or renting accommodations.
Apart from the refugees from Myanmar, about 10,000 people, including men, women, and children, sought shelter in Mizoram after ethnic violence broke out in neighboring Manipur in May of the previous year.
Also, 1,167 people from the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh have sought shelter in Mizoram since 2022.
The Kuki-Zomi-Chin communities in Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur share ethnic, cultural, and linguistic ties with the Mizo people.
Earlier on March, Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga stated that the government will continue to offer relief to more than 42,000 individuals from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur who have taken refuge in the state.
He said that, according to the most recent data from the Home Department, there are 9,248 individuals from Manipur, 32,161 from Myanmar, and 1,167 from Bangladesh currently residing in the state.