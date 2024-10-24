Mizoram: Three, Including Woman, Arrested For Possessing Heroin In Aizawl

AIZAWL: In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, at least three people, including a woman, have been arrested by Mizoram excise and narcotics department for possessing heroin in two separate operations.
Officials of the excise and narcotics department seized 59 grams of heroin with the assistance of volunteers of the Rangvamual unit of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) during an operation at Rangvamual on the outskirts of Aizawl on Tuesday.
The contraband was recovered from the possession of Lalrinsangzuali (41), a resident of Rangvamual (V-Section), and Lalchhanhima (38) of Aizawl’s Vaivakawn locality.
Meanwhile, in another operation on the same day, the excise department and the anti-drug squad of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), the largest civil society organization in the state, confiscated 172 grams of heroin from the possession of Vanlalfela (29), a resident of Tlangsam village in east Mizoram’s Champhai district.
The three accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The apprehended trio were presented before a special court (NDPS Act) in Aizawl on Wednesday.
