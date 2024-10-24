Mizoram: Three, Including Woman, Arrested For Possessing Heroin In Aizawl

AIZAWL: In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, at least three people, including a woman, have been arrested by Mizoram excise and narcotics department for possessing heroin in two separate operations.

Officials of the excise and narcotics department seized 59 grams of heroin with the assistance of volunteers of the Rangvamual unit of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) during an operation at Rangvamual on the outskirts of Aizawl on Tuesday.

The contraband was recovered from the possession of Lalrinsangzuali (41), a resident of Rangvamual (V-Section), and Lalchhanhima (38) of Aizawl’s Vaivakawn locality.