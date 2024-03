Naga People's Front candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik for Outer Manipur seat

KOHIMA: For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Naga People's Front (NPF) has announced Kachui Timothy Zimik as its candidate for the II-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency.

Kachui Timothy Zimik, the Naga People's Front (NPF) candidate for the II-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency on Thursday said that he will raise his voice for the rights of the Mizo people in Parliament if he is elected as the MP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to our agency reporters, the NPF candidate said that his party is doing its best for the people of the state. "The NPF party is a political party set up long back in 1963 and has been fighting for the Naga cause and for the Naga interest. Because of this, we continue to fight for our rights and for our development. The NPF is doing its best for the people," he said.

"If I become a Member of Parliament, I'll fight for the people, for their rights and also for all sections of the people and particularly pay attention to the poorer section of the people so that their difficulties and problems are taken care of," said Zimik. The NPF candidate for II-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency said that he is appealing to all sections of the society in Manipur for peace. "I don't find it an easy task because I am in touch with all the communities and so far they are very supportive of the cause I have taken so far," he added. (ANI)

