Nagaland: Assam Rifles Eliminates NSCN (K) Cadre; Apprehends Another in Mon District

KOHIMA: In a significant development, the Assam Rifles successfully neutralized a Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim (Khaplang) cadre and apprehended another during an operation in Mon district of Nagaland.

In the intervening night of March 3 – 4, the Assam Rifles initiated an operation regarding the movement of insurgents planning abductions and extortions in Sangsa village.

While encountering them, the militants opened fire at the Assam Rifles to which the latter retaliated.

During the exchange, one cadre was allegedly killed and another was apprehended by the security forces.