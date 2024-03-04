Nagaland: Assam Rifles Eliminates NSCN (K) Cadre; Apprehends Another in Mon District

KOHIMA: In a significant development, the Assam Rifles successfully neutralized a Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim (Khaplang) cadre and apprehended another during an operation in Mon district of Nagaland.
In the intervening night of March 3 – 4, the Assam Rifles initiated an operation regarding the movement of insurgents planning abductions and extortions in Sangsa village.
While encountering them, the militants opened fire at the Assam Rifles to which the latter retaliated.
During the exchange, one cadre was allegedly killed and another was apprehended by the security forces.
Additionally, the team recovered an automatic rifle, an automatic pistol, a grenade, ammunition, and other war-like stores.
Earlier on February 21, the deputy leader of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN_IM), Khampei Konyak, was allegedly killed by some unidentified miscreants in Mon district of Nagaland.
According to reports, the deputy leader of NSCN-IM was at his residence when six unidentified individuals entered the premises and shot at him. He passed away on the way to the hospital.
Following the incident, (NSCN-IM) has condemned the killing of deputy leader Khampei Opeihan Konyak.
The NSCN-IM in a statement said that the killing of Kilonser Khampei Konyak by unidentified miscreants is unfortunate and appalling and such a cowardly act of violence must be condemned by all.
They also said that NSCN-IM opposes senseless killings among the Nagas, highlighting that all the efforts should be channeled towards achieving lasting peace and reconciliation.
Moreover, the Ang Mai-led faction of the NSCN (K) also criticized the killing of Kilonser Konyak. They said that it was “a great tragedy and loss for the nation.”
The ‘home minister’ of the faction said that the late cadre had served as chairman of the Konyak region and was also a cabinet kilonser. His death has left everyone in a state of disbelief, he said.
