Nagaland: DCCI threatens shutdown over taxation, intimidation

KOHIMA: In a strong stance against ongoing harassment, the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has issued a clear warning threatening to shut down business indefinitely if the constant imposition of multiple taxes and intimidation or summons by Naga political groups does not stop immediately.

This continuous pressure has created fear among the business owners, with many finding it difficult to maintain their livelihoods due to constant demands and intimation.

As concerns rise about the safety and viability of their businesses, the DCCI is urging the state government and law enforcement agencies to take immediate action to protect business owners from these coercive practices.