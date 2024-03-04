Nagaland: DCCI threatens shutdown over taxation, intimidation

KOHIMA: In a strong stance against ongoing harassment, the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has issued a clear warning threatening to shut down business indefinitely if the constant imposition of multiple taxes and intimidation or summons by Naga political groups does not stop immediately.
This continuous pressure has created fear among the business owners, with many finding it difficult to maintain their livelihoods due to constant demands and intimation.
As concerns rise about the safety and viability of their businesses, the DCCI is urging the state government and law enforcement agencies to take immediate action to protect business owners from these coercive practices.
The seriousness of the situation is highlighted by reports of daily summons to the camps and offices of various Naga political groups.
The DCCI also advised its members not to respond to any summons without informing the DCCI first, stressing the importance of unity in addressing these challenges.
To prepare for a long-lasting closure the DCCI appealed to civil society groups and the public to offer their support in case of a potential indefinite shutdown, standing together in support of the legitimate concerns of the business community.
This stance of the organization comes after several appeals and discussions on the issue of multiple taxations, which have not resulted in any positive response from the authorities.
The trade body reiterated its commitment to creating a healthy business environment, free from syndicate systems that undermine fair competition and exploit the aspirations of educated, unemployed youth.
Meanwhile, this is not the first time such concerns have been raised. In the previous joint meeting with Chümoukedima Chamber of Commerce and Trade Association (CCCTA) last year, the DCCI warned of similar action of immediate steps were not taken to address illegal taxation by the Naga political groups.
