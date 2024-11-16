Nagaland Deputy CM TR Zeliang Recounts ‘Obstacles’ To Improvement In Road Infrastructure

KOHIMA: Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge of Planning & Transformation, National Highways, TR Zeliang, outlined the progress and challenges in Nagaland's national highway development on November 15.
Zeliang undertook a tour of 6 districts along with the Chief Engineer of National Highways and other officials and traveled approximately 750 kilometers, aiming to assess the condition of existing roads, inspect ongoing National Highway projects, and address land acquisition challenges impeding progress.
The Deputy Chief Minister, while interacting with the media persons at his residence, said his team engaged with Deputy Commissioners (DCs), tribal councils, village leaders, and community representatives to address concerns related to land acquisition and compensation.
Zeliang explained the rationale behind the tour program, stating that the Deputy Commissioners, whose district touched the National Highways, had scheduled the meeting last month. He stated that the contractor's failure to comply with the contract agreement was their own mistake.
In this regard, he said that the Department of National Highway, PWD, or NHIDCL right away issued notice and terminated the contract and blacklisted them as there was no other way to deal with the contractor.
Zeliang further said that their visit was also to sensitize all stakeholders and convince them.
Zeliang emphasized other ambitious projects, such as the Eastern Highway and the Foothill Road, which aim to connect Nagaland's border areas with neighboring states and improve inter-connectivity.