Nagaland Deputy CM TR Zeliang Recounts ‘Obstacles’ To Improvement In Road Infrastructure

KOHIMA: Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge of Planning & Transformation, National Highways, TR Zeliang, outlined the progress and challenges in Nagaland's national highway development on November 15.

Zeliang undertook a tour of 6 districts along with the Chief Engineer of National Highways and other officials and traveled approximately 750 kilometers, aiming to assess the condition of existing roads, inspect ongoing National Highway projects, and address land acquisition challenges impeding progress.

The Deputy Chief Minister, while interacting with the media persons at his residence, said his team engaged with Deputy Commissioners (DCs), tribal councils, village leaders, and community representatives to address concerns related to land acquisition and compensation.