Nagaland Health Dept Carries Out Raid To Curb Illegal Drug Sale In Dimapur And Chumukedima

KOHIMA: The Department of Health and Family Welfare in Nagaland launched an investigation on the sale of illegal drugs across Dimapur and Chumukedima. The raid also targeted pharmacies that were running without a license and ensured strict compliance of pharmacy regulations.

This step was taken as a measure to promote a safe public health system which included transparent service offered by pharmacies.

Health Minister P. Paiwang Konyak, in a press conference held at District Hospital Dimapur, brought into public attention that the sale of illegal drugs was still carried out in the market even after a ban was imposed on them by the Indian Council of Medical research (ICMR).