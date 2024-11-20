Nagaland Health Dept Carries Out Raid To Curb Illegal Drug Sale In Dimapur And Chumukedima

KOHIMA: The Department of Health and Family Welfare in Nagaland launched an investigation on the sale of illegal drugs across Dimapur and Chumukedima. The raid also targeted pharmacies that were running without a license and ensured strict compliance of pharmacy regulations.
This step was taken as a measure to promote a safe public health system which included transparent service offered by pharmacies.
Health Minister P. Paiwang Konyak, in a press conference held at District Hospital Dimapur, brought into public attention that the sale of illegal drugs was still carried out in the market even after a ban was imposed on them by the Indian Council of Medical research (ICMR).
Minsiter Konyak warned pharmacies against the sale of such drugs, and added that non-compliance will lead to cancellation of their license.
The running of pharmacies by unauthorized or unqualified people was also investigated by the Health Department. It was revealed during the investigation that many pharmacies had failed to recruit suitable employees and are now waiting to face strict action to be taken against them.
It is to be noted that the health department had previously provided a good amount of time to these pharmacies to find qualified employees to run their pharmacies.
A show cause notice would be issued to the pharmacies running without a license, the Minister said. Non-compliance in this matter will result in the cancellation of the pharmacist’s license.
The Health department has successfully suspended licenses of 49 pharmacies till date and will be carrying out the operation for days to come.
ALSO READ: Japan To Spotlight Cultural Ties As Partner Country For 25th Hornbill Festival In Nagaland
ALSO WATCH: