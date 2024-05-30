Nagaland: Incessant Rains Lead to the Death of 2 Persons

KOHIMA: After persistent rain and strong winds, a 73-year-old man was crushed to death by a crumbling retaining wall at Rekizu ward under Pfutsero sub-division while a seven-year-old boy drowned in Laruri village under Meluri sub-division in Phek district on Tuesday.
The development comes a day after two youths drowned at the Doyang dam reservoir in the Wokha district on Monday.
According to the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), heavy windstorms damaged nine dwellings in Chuchuyimlang village of Mokokchung district while 36 homes in the Tuensang district's Noksen neighbourhood suffered significant damage.
Furthermore, a mudslide was also reported from Kikruma village in Phek District.
As the state enters the monsoon season, the NSDMA has additionally requested that the line departments and district disaster management authorities be vigilant.
It also asked people not to go fishing, picnicking, or doing other outdoor activities during the rainy season.
On Wednesday, Shiludi Longkumer, the executive engineer of the electrical division in Kohima, reported that a strong storm and rainstorm severely damaged high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) power lines at Tseminyu and Ghathashi in the Zunheboto district.
These feeders included those of 33KV ITI, 33KV Ringmain-2, 33KV Chakhabama, 33KV Lalmati, 11KV Ministers’ Hill, 11KV Paramedical, 11Kv Jakhama Civil, 11Kv Jakhama Army, 11Kv Science College Jotsoma, 11Kv Zubza, 11Kv TV Centre Jotsoma, 11Kv Khuzama, 11Kv Kigwema, 11 Kv Sendenyu, and numerous other LT feeders.
Although some HT and LT lines have been restored, he noted that the power department is currently working around the clock on restoration projects.
Earlier on Monday, two young men perished in the Doyang dam reservoir after a horrific boating accident. Elanthung Ngullie (20) and Thungchio Patton (24), both residents of Old Riphyim Village in the Wokha area of Nagaland, were identified as the victims.
The event reportedly happened between noon and one pm while the victims and three others were travelling to work in a boat carrying their supplies.
