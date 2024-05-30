Nagaland: Incessant Rains Lead to the Death of 2 Persons

KOHIMA: After persistent rain and strong winds, a 73-year-old man was crushed to death by a crumbling retaining wall at Rekizu ward under Pfutsero sub-division while a seven-year-old boy drowned in Laruri village under Meluri sub-division in Phek district on Tuesday.

The development comes a day after two youths drowned at the Doyang dam reservoir in the Wokha district on Monday.

According to the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), heavy windstorms damaged nine dwellings in Chuchuyimlang village of Mokokchung district while 36 homes in the Tuensang district's Noksen neighbourhood suffered significant damage.

Furthermore, a mudslide was also reported from Kikruma village in Phek District.