Nagaland Issues Weather Advisory Due to Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms

KOHIMA: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), working with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Office in Guwahati, has issued a weather warning for Nagaland.

People are advised to be careful as heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds are expected in the area until April 16, 2024.

The advisory states that areas like Peren, Dimapur, Kohima, Phek, Wokha, Zunheboto, Kiphire, Mokokchung, Shamator, Tseminyu, and Tuensang should expect heavy rain with strong winds and lightning in some areas.

The highest temperature could reach around 31℃, and in hilly areas, the lowest temperature might drop below 11℃.