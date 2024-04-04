Nagaland Issues Weather Advisory Due to Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms

KOHIMA: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), working with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Office in Guwahati, has issued a weather warning for Nagaland.
People are advised to be careful as heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds are expected in the area until April 16, 2024.
The advisory states that areas like Peren, Dimapur, Kohima, Phek, Wokha, Zunheboto, Kiphire, Mokokchung, Shamator, Tseminyu, and Tuensang should expect heavy rain with strong winds and lightning in some areas.
The highest temperature could reach around 31℃, and in hilly areas, the lowest temperature might drop below 11℃.
The NSDMA has described the possible effects of the bad weather, such as reduced visibility causing traffic jams, temporary road closures due to flooding and fallen trees, some damage to weaker buildings and huts, and the risk of landslides harming fragile structures. Moreover, heavy rain could harm crops that are almost ready for harvest.
To reduce risks, the NSDMA recommends taking these precautions:
Follow traffic advice.
Avoid being in weak buildings.
Make sure fields drain properly.
Secure outdoor vegetable stands.
Stay inside during bad weather.
Seek shelter indoors during thunderstorms.
Stay away from high places and open fields.
Be cautious to avoid lightning strikes, such as staying away from metal objects and power lines.
Unplug electronics to avoid damage from power surges.
Keep children and pets safe inside.
Clear debris that could cause accidents.
Avoid using phones during lightning storms.
The NSDMA had advised the public to stay alert and work with authorities to avoid disasters during this time.
Earlier, IMD forecasted rain or snow in higher areas and thunderstorms with lightning in several regions of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
The IMD also issued a yellow alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
