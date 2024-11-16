Nagaland State Lottery Results Today - 16th November, 2024 - Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning, Evening Result Update

Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize-winning lottery number

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad - You Must Remember

The Director, Nagaland state lotteries issues lottery tickets for every day of the week. Price of each lottery ticket is Rs. 6.00. Tickets can be purchased from authorized retailers. The Nagaland state lottery is being conducted at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland lotteries are organised by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. If you have purchased an evening lottery ticket & you own the lucky lottery ticket, following are the required things to claim the lucky prize...

Present your ticket(intact & non-damaged)

Copy of the claim forms available online

A government-recognised photo ID and

A Passport size photographs

NOTE: The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Frequently Asked Questions

FAQ: Is Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is Legal?

Yes. Lottery Sambad is currently legal in some states of india.

FAQ: How to check Nagaland Lottery Sambad Evening Result?

Nagaland State Evening result is available in pdf format & link will be available on the official website as well at 6:30 PM Every Day. Here, we also publish the same result.

FAQ: Who Operates Lottery Sambad?

The Lottery Sambad is Operated by State Governments of Sikkim & Nagaland.

FAQ: How I can buy Nagaland state lottery ticket online ?

Lottery tickets can be bought from a local agent.

FAQ: Who can buy Nagaland lottery ?

Anyone can buy & play Nagaland state lottery game, but you should have valid state domicile certificate, which you must show once your lottery number win the prize.