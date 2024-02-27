Nagaland State Lottery Results Today - 27th February, 2024 - Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning, Evening Result Update

Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Update: Only 13 Indian states are legally allowed to conduct lottery games by the government of India. Nagaland is one of the states where playing lotteries is legal. Nagaland lottery game is known as "Nagaland state lottery sambad". Check Nagaland lottery result at official website - http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/

Today's Nagaland Lottery Sambad Official Result - 27th February, 2024

Nagaland state lottery result declared. Lucky First Prize of Rs 1 Crore for the Nagaland Lottery sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...

Consolation prize Rs 1,000/- all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers:

2nd Prize: Rs. 9000

3rd Prize: Rs. 2000

4th Prize: /- Rs.1000

5th Prize: Rs. 300

6th Prize: Rs. 130

Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize-winning lottery numbers