Today's Nagaland State Lottery Result Online - 26 December - Check here

Dear Evening Lottery Result
Lucky First Prize of Rs 1 Crore for the Nagaland State Lottery result has gone in favour of the lottery number
94H 60841
Cons. Prize Rs 1000/- 60841(REMAINING ALL SERIALS)
2nd Prize Rs 9000/-
00521, 01464, 22522, 30483, 41391, 49924, 53301, 76176, 85377, 97919
3rd Prize Rs 500/-
2349, 4084, 4321, 5201, 5401, 5770, 6344, 7102, 8487, 9912
4th Prize Rs 250/-
0215, 0334, 1583, 3061, 3274, 3292, 6467, 7826, 8142, 8448
5th Prize Rs 120/-
0088, 1155, 1680, 2560, 4034, 5111, 5531, 6864, 7913, 8685, 0271, 1234, 1775, 2593, 4038, 5175, 5683, 7049, 7995, 8893, 0273, 1241, 1896, 2636, 4112, 5234, 5771, 7053, 8106, 9034, 0277, 1276, 1966, 3139, 4235, 5279, 5776, 7112, 8141, 9366, , 0304, 1285, 2018, 3225, 4484, 5358, 5947, 7134, 8152, 9518, 0471, 1331, 2122, 3457, 4705, 5373, 6178, 7204, 8230, 9593, 0476, 1333, 2302, 3508, 4720, 5437, 6420, 7267, 8391, 9787, 0747, 1404, 2403, 3798, 4803, 5479, 6495, 7511, 8424, 9826, 0756, 1602, 2415, 3887, 4937, 5488, 6555, 7603, 8533, 9897, 1115, 1619, 2439, 3959, 4942, 5526, 6630, 7866, 8654, 9911
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers.