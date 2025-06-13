Red Panda adopted from Bengaluru by wildlife enthusiasts

A group of young Bengaluru wildlife enthusiasts have adopted the red panda at the Himalyan Zoological Park in Sikkim. They gathered Rs 30,000 through their project, "My Child From Wild," to

help sustain and care for the endangered animal for over a year. Danny and his pals, who are ardent wildlife advocates spearheaded this

initiative with the dual goals of raising public awareness about red pandas and other endangered animals and offering direct financial assistance.