Red Panda adopted from Bengaluru by wildlife enthusiasts

A group of young Bengaluru wildlife enthusiasts have adopted the red panda at the Himalyan Zoological Park in Sikkim. They gathered Rs 30,000 through their project, "My Child From Wild," to
help sustain and care for the endangered animal for over a year. Danny and his pals, who are ardent wildlife advocates spearheaded this
initiative with the dual goals of raising public awareness about red pandas and other endangered animals and offering direct financial assistance.
With only a few thousand left in the wild, the red panda, which is
distinguished by its unusual reddish- brown fur and timid nature, is listed as endangered. Illegal hunting and habitat damage pose a serious threat to this species. The fact that this endeavor came from regular young people rather than a major organization or a well-known figure makes it very remarkable. According to Danny and his buddies, even modest but sincere efforts can have a lasting positive impact on animals. One group member said, "We wanted to create a connection with nature
and make a meaningful contribution.”
This effort was gratefully received by the Himalayan Zoological Park, which is known for its commitment to safeguarding Himalayan animals and is situated close to
Gangtok, Sikkim. A zoo administrator thanked them, stating, "This kind donation is priceless. It raises awareness of wildlife in India and enables us to give our creatures better care. The payment of Rs 30,000 will go toward providing the red panda with foodmedical attention, and cage upkeep for around a year. This admirable deed also emphasizes an important point: protecting
wildlife is a shared duty that goes beyond governments and large non profit organizations. Small groups and individuals can make a significant contribution to protecting the biodiversity
of our planet.