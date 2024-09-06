Sikkim: 4 Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Road Accident While Travelling Along Silk Route In Sikkim

Gangtok: Four Indian Army personnel died in a road accident on Thursday commuting from Pedong in West Bengal to Zuluk along the Silk Route in Pakyong District, the Indian army officials said.

They said the deceased include driver Pradeep Patel from Madhya Pradesh, craftsman W Peter from Manipur, Naik Gursev Singh from Haryana and Subedar K Thangapandi from Tamil Nadu.

“All the deceased army personnel, including the driver, belonged to a unit from Binaguri in West Bengal,” the officials stated. The vehicle skidded off the road approximately 700 to 800 feet down the road at Vertical Veer, near Dalopchand Dara along Rhenock Rongli state highway, popularly known as Silk Route.

Further details are awaited.

