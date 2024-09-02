Sikkim: Survey of Glacial Lakes Starts with Advanced Testing and Measurements

GANGTOK: Lachen-Mangan legislator Samdup Lepcha formally launched on August 31 an expedition to assess the vulnerability of six high-risk glacial lakes in Sikkim.

A team comprising officials, scientists and trekkers from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation reached the Tenchungkha Lake located at an altitude of 15,700 ft in Lachung on September 2.

The start of the Lachung Dzumsa was preceded by a few programmes of traditional prayer ceremonies conducted in age-old tradition by the local Lachen monk body. These were done at four different locations and are events marked by immense spiritual depth and emotional intensity.

Pre-expedition, there was a meeting in which Dr. Sandeep Tambe gave extensive briefings to the team members along with the Dzumsa representatives in a pre-departure meeting.

Everything was explained in detail, from what to do and what not to do when at the holy Tenchungkha Lake. The holy lake is indeed a very significant place to be for the locals and generally for the Sikkimese. Such respect for culture and etiquette really came out during the briefing of all cultural and environmental concerns at the site.

The team is deeply indebted to the ITBP for their help and assistance regarding many crucial needs during the expedition. Due to the generous support from the ITBP, the team had been able to conduct a number of crucial tests and measurements at Tenchungkha Lake.

These included the Ground Penetrating Radar test and the Electrical Resistivity Test. The team also carried out detailed geomorphometric analyses of the discharge rates at the lake. All these estimates are vital in learning the current condition of the lake and stipulating any risks that might arise.

It will take 15 days, starting from August 31 and concluding on September 14, and shall aim to study six high-risk glacial lakes in Sikkim. These six-Tenchungkha, Khangchung Chho, Lachen Khangtse, Lachung Khangtse, La Tsho, and Shako Chho-are situated in precarious locations that are inimical owing to their ecological condition.

The general mission of this expedition is to evaluate the stability and risk factors of these lakes. Since their position is precarious while inside glacial bodies, the environmental settings also present significant risks that might affect areas surrounding these locales.