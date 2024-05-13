Sikkim's Tourist Desert: Mountains Unfazed by April Heat, Remain Untouched

GANGTOK: As April progresses and the weather gets warmer in the Indian region of Sikkim, the area is facing an unexpected problem: very few tourists.

Despite its beautiful scenery and pleasant climate, Sikkim's mountains are not seeing many visitors, which are causing economic problems for local businesses and communities.

The tourism industry is struggling, and people are wondering why this is happening and how Sikkim can recover from this downturn.

Sikkim, located in the Eastern Himalayas, has been known as a great place for nature lovers and adventure seekers.