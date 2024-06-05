SKM leads in Sikkim, Congress gets fewer votes than NOTA

GANGTOK: The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) was leading in the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state while the Congress candidate secured fewer votes than NOTA. Indra Hang Subba, the SKM candidate was leading by 78,170 votes according to the latest data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Subba has so far got 1,56,836 votes while his nearest candidate Bharat Basnett of the Citizen Action Party-Sikkim received 78,666 votes. Prem Das Rai of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) stands in third position with 75,464 votes.

Congress candidate Gopal Chettri was performing poorly with just 2,190 votes so far which was less than those received on NOTA. As per the latest data, 2,433 voters had opted for NOTA. The BJP also was not doing well and its candidate Dinesh Chandra Nepal has got 18,788 votes so far. (IANS)

