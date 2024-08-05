Assam Rifles seizes Yaba tablets worth Rs 12.8 crore from Tripura

Agartala: Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Department, successfully seized 80,000 yaba tablets from the Hezamara area of Tripura on Saturday. The seized Yaba tablets were worth Rs 12.8 crores and it was seized from a near in a Hezamara region of West Tripura district. Yaba is an illicit drug material. It is a powerful and addictive stimulant that is illegal in India under the Controlled Substances Act. Earlier on July 13, the Assam Rifles arrested three individuals and recovered heroin worth over Rs 7 crore near the Nuiland-Dimapur road, an official release said.

As per an official release, “Acting on specific intelligence of the movement of drugs through the road, Nuiland-Dimapur, Assam Rifles established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) on July 10, 2024, near the fourth mile.”

“Subsequently, Assam Rifles intercepted a vehicle, carried out a thorough search and recovered 1,134 grams of suspected heroin estimated to be worth approximately Rs 7,93,80,000," said the release. The release further said that the contraband was found in 81 plastic soap cases, meticulously concealed to evade detection and three individuals were apprehended at the scene in connection with the smuggling activities. The recovered arms, ammunition, magazines and stores have been handed over to the Nagaland Police, it added. (ANI)

