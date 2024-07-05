Congenital Heart Disease Screening Camp inaugurated in Tripura

AGARTALA: In a initiative aimed at enhancing healthcare accessibility, Tripura Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha inaugurated the 'Congenital Heart Disease Screening Camp' at the Auditorium Hall, Agartala Government Nursing College, IGM Hospital Complex, on Thursday.

Organized by the National Health Mission in collaboration with Apollo Children's Hospital, Chennai, the camp seeks to provide critical screening services for congenital heart conditions across the state.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries including Dr. Brahmneet Kaur, IAS and Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Professor Dr. Sanjib Kumar Debbarma, Director of Health Services, Professor Dr. H.P. Sharma, Director of Medical Education; and Dr. Anjan Das, Director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicines.

All the esteemed dignitaries represented the Government of Tripura. Additionally, Sri Binoy Bhusan Das, Joint Mission Director of the National Health Mission and Dr. Madhu Sasidhar, President of CEO of Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, were also present.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring comprehensive healthcare for all the citizens, particularly the children who are vulnerable to congenital heart diseases.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Apollo Hospitals for their partnership in this crucial initiative and called upon the healthcare professionals to ensure an effective implementation of the screening camp.

The camp, on Thursday was set-up to screen a substantial number of children and adults across the state, providing them with early detection and intervention for congenital heart issues.

The initiative underscores Tripura's proactive approach to improving public healthcare and fostering collaboration with leading healthcare providers.

The event was coordinated by Shri Rajib Dutta, the Mission Director of the National Health Mission Government of Tripura, who also extended a warm invitation to the stakeholders and participants to contribute actively towards the success of the noble healthcare endeavour. (ANI)

Also Read: Healthy Habits Linked to Younger Cells & Reduced Risk of Heart Disease, Study Finds (sentinelassam.com)