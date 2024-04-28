High voter turnout and peaceful elections marked in Tripura, claims BJP

AGARTALA: The BJP leaders in Agartala highlighted the 'significant' voter turnout, which nearly reached 80 percent, marking robust participation despite the intense summer heat. Addressing a press conference at the state office in Krishnanagar, State BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya expressed his gratitude towards voters, media personnel, police staff, voting officials, and polling agents for their unwavering effort and patience in facilitating a smooth electoral process.

Bhattacharya emphasized on the peaceful nature of the elections in both the West and East Tripura Lok Sabha constituencies, proudly noting that this election continued the state's history of non-violent polling. He addressed the allegations from opposition parties, dismissing them as baseless and accusing them of attempting to confuse voters with their claims.

"The opposition's complaints are akin to childish tantrums, stemming from their own agendas rather than any substantive issues with the electoral process," said Bhattacharya. The BJP leaders expressed confidence in the democratic process and reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and order during elections. The high voter turnout was seen as a testament to the robust democratic spirit of the people of Tripura.

As the election process winds down, the BJP in Tripura appears optimistic about the outcome and continues to criticize the opposition for what they describe as unwarranted disruptions and accusations. The final voter turnout, expected to edge close to 80%, underscores the state's commitment to active participation in the democratic process. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura: Swarm of Bees Attacks Voters During Polling in Tripura; Fifteen Injured (sentinelassam.com)