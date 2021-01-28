Many projects in Tripura will improve trade with Bangladesh: Governor Ramesh Bais

AGARTALA: Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has said that several infrastructural projects are under construction in the State along the international border to boost the trade between India and Bangladesh. After unfurling the national flag on Tuesday, the Governor while addressing the gathering at the Assam Rifles ground here said that a 'Special Economic Zone' is being set up in Sabroom along Bangladesh border and that would provide favourable infrastructure to the investors to further boost the trade with the neighbouring country.



''To get access to the Chittagong international sea port in Bangladesh, a bridge over the river Feni is nearing completion and it would facilitate to increase the trade and commerce with the adjoining country. The Agartala-Akhaura (Bangladesh) rail link is under construction to facilitate transportation of goods between the two countries and the rail project expected to be completed by March this year,'' the Governor said. He added that in addition to the existing Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Agartala along the Bangladesh border, two more ICPs are proposed to be set up at Nischintapur of Agartala-Akhaura rail link and in Sabroom in southern Tripura.

Besides the two existing 'Border Haats' at Kamalasagar in Sipahijala district and Srinagar in Sabroom, two new such border markets are being set up at Dharmanagar in North Tripura district and Kamalpur in Dhalai district. He also said that Tripura joined the map of Inland Water Transport with the opening of the floating jetty in September last year at the Srimantapur terminal in Sonamura along Bangladesh.

The Governor said that the Centre after signing an agreement on January 16 last year in New Delhi had given a package of Rs 600 crore to rehabilitate the 34,000 Reang tribal refugees, fled from neighbouring Mizoram, in Tripura.

The occasion was celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour across Tripura on Tuesday with the Governor taking the salute of the combined contingents of the BSF, CRPF, TSR and Tripura Police who took part in the march past.Folk artists enthralled the audience. (IANS)

