Rehabs, de-addiction centres to shape multi-layer drug treatment strategy in Tripura

West Tripura: The Tripura government has planned to establish multi-layer treatment facilities to protect the youth from getting trapped in the cycle of drug abuse. Breaking the confines of the urban areas, the state government has now given an impetus to expand drug de-addiction facilities in different parts of Tripura to ensure that treatment could be made accessible to all. A central-level rehabilitation centre at a cost of Rs 121 crore is also being established in Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

Speaking to ANI, Tripura Mental Health Programme Officer Doctor Udayan Majumder said, “In collaboration with AIIMS Delhi, a drug treatment clinic is already functional here in the Modern Psychiatric Hospital here in Narsingarh.”

“We started our journey with 18 patients in the initial days and now around 400 regular patients come here in search of treatment. Especially, the victims of substance abuse like heroin, brown sugar and injectable drugs receive treatment here.”

Talking about the future plans, Dr Majumder said the state government has undertaken an ambitious project to set up drug de-addiction centres in all the districts. Under the Subarna Jayanti Tripura Nirman scheme, the state government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for each of the facilities.

“These 50 bedded de-addiction centres will provide both indoor and outdoor services to the patients. The Public Works Department has been given the responsibility to carry out the construction works,” Dr Majumder said. Apart from that, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has also sponsored five addiction treatment facilities that are ready to be operational in Dhalai district, TTAADC headquarters and some other parts of the state, he added.

According to Dr Majumder, the biggest government-managed drug rehabilitation centre is also set to come up here in Tripura.

“The Ministry of Development of the North East Region (DoNER) has sanctioned Rs 121 crore for a drug rehabilitation centre that will come up in the Bishramganj area of Sepahijala district. After treatment, a patient requires two to six months of time for complete recovery. This 200-bed government facility shall cater to the needs of patients at no cost,” he explained.

Earlier in January this year, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that in order to check the illegal drug trade, his government had adopted stringent measures, which he hoped would also help to reduce HIV and AIDS cases among the youth as many of them get infected through intravenous drug abuse.

CM Manik Saha has yet again reiterated the government’s call for forming an addiction-free Tripura in view of the rapid proliferation of addiction to ‘Ganja’ and narcotics almost all over the state. (ANI)

