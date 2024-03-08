Tipra Motha Party MLAs inducted as ministers in Tripura

Agartala: Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Thursday administered the oath of office and secrecy to the two new ministers -- Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma, both from Tipra Motha Party (TMP), at a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister Manik Saha, his council of ministers, and senior civil and security officials were present at the swearing-in ceremony, held at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan. After year-long hectic parlays and six days after signing of a tripartite agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government, the opposition and the tribal-based TMP decided to join the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura adding a new twist to Tripura politics.

TMP legislator Animesh Debbarma, who was the opposition leader before becoming a cabinet minister, and lawyer turned politician Brishaketu Debbarma, took oath as minister of state and both are the new entrants in the council of ministers in Tripura.

Both the tribal leaders, who took the oath in tribal ‘Kokborok’ language, were elected to the state assembly twice. Before taking the oath, Animesh Debbarma resigned from the post of Opposition Leader in the state assembly.

Since the BJP-led alliance assumed charge for the second consecutive term on March 8 last year, three ministerial berths are lying vacant as the total strength of the cabinet is 12. After Wednesday’s expansion of the cabinet, one ministerial berth will remain vacant. Another tribal-based party, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), is also an ally of the BJP-led government, and its lone MLA Sukla Charan Noatia is a Cabinet minister in charge of Cooperation, Tribal Welfare (TRP and PTG) and Welfare of Minorities Departments. (IANS)

