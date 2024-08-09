Tripura: BSF facilitates return of 17 Indian workers stranded in unrest-hit Bangladesh

Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) with the help of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) facilitated the return of 17 Indian workers who were stranded in the unrest-struck neighbouring nation of Bangladesh, an official said on Thursday.

A BSF spokesperson said that the 17 workers, who were employed by Afcons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for the construction of 52 km four-lane road from Akhaura to Kishoreganj in Bangladesh, returned to Tripura through the Agartala-Akhaura (Bangladesh) Integrated Check Post (ICP) on Wednesday night.

The official said that on Wednesday evening, BSF Tripura Frontier Inspector General Patel Piyush Purusottam Das received a call regarding stranded Indian workers in Bangladesh requiring assistance.

“Due to the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, workers of a private company were stranded in their camp at Ramrail (in Brahmanbaria district of Bangladesh) and these 17 workers were en route to ICP, Akhaura. A request was made to the BSF to facilitate their safe return to India during the night,” the spokesperson said. He said that immediately, a contact was established at the nodal officer level of BSF and BGB.

“In a well-planned and coordinated operation, BSF and BGB acted in tandem, displaying synergy. BGB provided help to the 17 workers and ensured their safe movement up to the ICP, Akhaura and then ensured customs and immigration clearance late in the night before handing them over to BSF,” the spokesperson said.

The Mumbai-based Afcons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd company engaged these 17 workers, who belong to West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan and other states, to construct a 52 km 4-lane road from Akhaura to Kishoreganj.

The chaos and unrest in Bangladesh against the backdrop of weeks-long protest over a quota system led to unprecedented violence in the country, followed by the abrupt resignation of Sheikh Hasina as the Prime Minister following which she fled to India. (IANS)

