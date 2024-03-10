Tripura: Chief Minister Announces Plans for International Flights, Unveils Statue at Upgraded MBB Airport

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, announced plans for international flights to start at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala. He announced this during the grand reveal of a bronze statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. The statue stands an impressive 5 meters tall at the airport.
Dr. Saha shared stories about how the airport changed over time. It began as Singerbil Airport, but now it's the MBB Airport. He stressed that the Manikya dynasty were all-stars in Tripura's change, the airport being one of their achievements.
Around Rs 35 lakh was invested in crafting and erecting the towering bronze statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram. It represents Tripura’s rich past. Dr. Saha thanked everyone for the complete makeover the airport had undergone. In the 1970s, he said, they wouldn't have dreamed something like this. Locals are proud of it, and visitors love its pleasing look. Dr. Saha gave a nod to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He praised his dedication to making Tripura a better place, especially with things like the Act East Policy.
The Act East Policy works wonders for the growth of the North Eastern states. It's done a lot for our region's communication system. The fact of the matter is, we can now see around 32 flights launch daily from Agartala airport. They cater to about four thousand passengers. We didn't even think this level of connection could happen, Dr. Saha expressed.
The Chief Minister acknowledged their team's ongoing efforts to start international flights from Agartala airport. He reassured everyone that everything is being taken care of, from immigration to security, for a smooth launch. Dr. Saha is hopeful that these international services will begin in the near future, highlighting how far Tripura has come in terms of air, road, and rail connectivity.
